Download the NHL Fan Access app

If you’re going to the Fan Fair, a hall of activities inside Union Station, NHL Fan Access is a necessary download: It will be updated with last-minute changes and additions of player and alumni appearances and other special events. The app includes maps, chances to win prizes, and filters and frames for sharing your photos on social media (#NHLallstar). “The fans have really appreciated the minute-by-minute real-time updates they get with that app to understand what’s going on, not only at the Fan Fair but also at all of our events in St. Louis,” Mayer says.