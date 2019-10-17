Argosy Casino Alton
When Noon-3 p.m. Saturday • Where Argosy Casino parking lot, 1 Piasa Street, Alton • How much $6, $3 for children 10 and under • More info altonmainstreet.org
Amateur and professional chefs will be cooking up an ocean of chili in Alton, which means plenty of the spicy stuff for all. The cooks are competing for $500 in prizes, so they will be serious about what they are doing. But everyone else will have a grand time listening to live music and, most important, voting for their favorite chili. By Daniel Neman