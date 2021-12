When 8 p.m. Dec. 23 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20-$25; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Dr. Zhivegas is known for performing high-energy hits from numerous artists, but fans particularly enjoy the St. Louis party band’s tribute to Prince. Dr. Zhivegas sticks with Prince’s golden era of the mid-1980s to great effect. By Kevin C. Johnson