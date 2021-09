When Sept. 17-Oct. 3; performance times vary • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $20.50-$99 • More info repstl.org

Jazz and world-music vocalist Somi stars in and created this Repertory Theatre of St. Louis show based on the life and career of South African singer Miriam Makeba. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Patrons will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. By Calvin Wilson