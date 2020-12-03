 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drink and the Press
0 comments

Drink and the Press

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

DRINKWITZ AND THE PRESS CORPS

QUESTION: Dave, Drinkwitz always seems to have an edge or a little bit of an attitude when doing post game interview with the media. It's almost like every question he is asked is not worth answering from his stand point. Do you see that? Thank You

MATTER: He doesn't suffer fools. You better have a good question prepared or he'll zing you. I don't have any personal problems with him - and he consistently gives me good answers. He's not unlike most coaches where I think you have to earn some respect with him before you get great answers. But I know I'm always one lame question away from getting zinged on Zoom. But I like covering him. He's smart. He's funny. He'll challenge your question if he doesn't think it's very good. He actually listens to what you're asking. That doesn't mean he's going to answer it the way you want him to, but I'd rather cover someone who's interesting and edgy than someone who's boring.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports