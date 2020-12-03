Drink and the Press

DRINKWITZ AND THE PRESS CORPS
QUESTION: Dave, Drinkwitz always seems to have an edge or a little bit of an attitude when doing post game interview with the media. It's almost like every question he is asked is not worth answering from his stand point. Do you see that? Thank You
MATTER: He doesn't suffer fools. You better have a good question prepared or he'll zing you. I don't have any personal problems with him - and he consistently gives me good answers. He's not unlike most coaches where I think you have to earn some respect with him before you get great answers. But I know I'm always one lame question away from getting zinged on Zoom. But I like covering him. He's smart. He's funny. He'll challenge your question if he doesn't think it's very good. He actually listens to what you're asking. That doesn't mean he's going to answer it the way you want him to, but I'd rather cover someone who's interesting and edgy than someone who's boring.
