Q: With Mizzou football now ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25, winning five of their last six entering the Georgia game and likely headed to a decent bowl game, should the Tigers start worrying about another program -- like Michigan? -- coming to poach their coach?
A: At some point? Sure. That's a sign of a good coach. You want a guy other programs are going to chase. Right now? No. What you don't want to do -- what college programs HAVE TO STOP DOING -- is convincing themselves there is a threat before there is a real threat. The unnecessary extensions and ridiculous buyouts become brutal if things break in the wrong direction, and all of a sudden that coach who looked like he could not miss needs to be let go. See South Carolina. The Gamecocks had to make a less expensive hire in Shane Beamer in part because they paid so much for Will Muschamp to go away. I'm not saying that's what will happen with Drinkwitz, but you can already find some fans calling for an extension to make him less likely to leave, or fearing Michigan will fire Jim Harbaugh and come for Drinkwitz. Please tell those folks, if you encounter them, to calm the heck down. Mizzou is rewarding Drinkwitz by moving forward the with the practice facility he wants to boost his recruiting. Smart call, in part because it will help the coach no matter who the coach is. If things go keep moving in the right direction, Mizzou might have to make a move to keep its coach. What it should not do is race to get to that point prematurely. Remember: Drinkwitz's contract had security baked in. It runs for five more seasons through this very encouraging one.
