Description: Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 25 states. Founded in 1973 by the Drury family, the company’s goal then is the same as it is now — to provide clean rooms, friendly service and honest value to each guest, each and every day. Drury Hotels provides business and leisure travelers with best-in-class amenities, going the extra mile to anticipate needs and provide the special somethings that make the time away from home the very best it can be. At Drury Hotels, guests can Travel Happy. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Drury Suites, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment.
Sector: Hospitality
Headquarters: Creve Coeur
Year Founded: 1973
Employees: 5,500
Website: druryhotels.com