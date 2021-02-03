 Skip to main content
Q: How likely are we to see Vince Dunn traded during the season, or is this a move Doug Armstrong would make after the season but before the expansion draft?

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn, center, is congratulated by teammates Jaden Schwartz (17) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A: I think Dunn is one of those players more highly regarded outside of St. Louis than within the market. There are a lot of teams that would covet a guy like him. Just surf the web for Vince Dunn trade and you'll see. For example, I got a call from a writer from Winnipeg (the day Dunn was benched) saying the Jets were looking for a No. 4 defenseman. Armstrong is unpredictable in a lot of ways, but if the club stays in contention throughout the season, I don't see him attempting to trade Dunn -- if they do -- until the end of the season. Keep in mind that Carl Gunnarsson's contract is up after this season, and I don't see the Blues re-signing him. And they could lose a defenseman in the expansion draft. So they're not quite as deep there as you think.

 

