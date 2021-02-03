Q: How likely are we to see Vince Dunn traded during the season, or is this a move Doug Armstrong would make after the season but before the expansion draft?
A: I think Dunn is one of those players more highly regarded outside of St. Louis than within the market. There are a lot of teams that would covet a guy like him. Just surf the web for Vince Dunn trade and you'll see. For example, I got a call from a writer from Winnipeg (the day Dunn was benched) saying the Jets were looking for a No. 4 defenseman. Armstrong is unpredictable in a lot of ways, but if the club stays in contention throughout the season, I don't see him attempting to trade Dunn -- if they do -- until the end of the season. Keep in mind that Carl Gunnarsson's contract is up after this season, and I don't see the Blues re-signing him. And they could lose a defenseman in the expansion draft. So they're not quite as deep there as you think.