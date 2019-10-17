Subscribe for 99¢
Dutch Painting in the Age of Rembrandt

“Winter Landscape Near a Village” (about 1610-15) by Hendrick Avercamp, oil on panel.

Promised gift of Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo in support of the Center for Netherlandish Art. Courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

When Sunday through Jan. 12; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much $6-$15, free for members, children under 6 and all on Fridays (ticket required) • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org

The St. Louis Art Museum’s new exhibition of 17th-century paintings features highlights from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, including paintings by Rembrandt van Rijn, Frans Hals and other celebrated Dutch artists (although no Vermeers). Scenes of everyday life, portraits and still lifes were all favorite subjects of the artists, who lived in a time of extensive travel and great social change. By Jane Henderson