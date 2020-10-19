Dylan Carlson

He produced good fielding metrics, especially in right field. During a nine-game span during September, Carlson went 10-for-28 with three walks, four doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBIs. He posted a 1.016 OPS in 14 plate appearances in three playoff games. Overall, though, he struck out 35 times in 110 regular season at-bats and his batting average never climbed over .214. Carlson went 6-for-30 with RISP and 1-for-7 with the bases loaded. If he can learn to hit changeups, he could become an impact hitter.
GRADE: C-plus
