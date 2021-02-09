Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?
A: I'd be on board with Carlson being a little more aggressive no matter where he hits. The Cardinals are not a free-swinging team under hitting coach Jeff Albert, and I don't see a massive change coming in terms of team-wide changes, but Carlson is an example of a player who could benefit from being a little less patient. Last season Carlson only saw 42.1 percent of pitches inside the strike zone, yet he swung at just 59.4 percent of those pitches that were inside of the strike zone. On first pitches, he saw a strike 57.1 percent of the time. Seems like he could benefit from letting it rip a little more often on first pitches, especially.