Q: Which Cardinals prospects should arrive to help this team in the next two to three seasons?
A: Dylan Carlson, still the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Cardinals' system, should be an every-day outfield starter this season.
I think Justin Williams will get some more playing time if is not an outfielder added from the outside; I've got some questions about his long swing, but he does have a loud bat.
Johan Oviedo showed flashes of why the team is high on him and he's going to be a bigger name moving forward. Kodi Whitley is another pitcher who has gotten a taste of the majors and will be used more moving forward.
Third baseman Nolan Gorman should be ready by 2022, the team hopes.
Matthew Liberatore, the organization's top pitching prospect, could debut in 2021.
Other names to know for the near future include: catcher Ivan Herrera, pitcher Zack Thompson, third baseman (and maybe corner outfielder?) Elehuris Montero.
I would normally mention catcher Andrew Knizner but I'm not sure what to think about his situation anymore. Asked recently if Knizner would be the answer if Molina departs, Mozeliak suggested the Cardinals would look for outside catching help if Molina departs. To me, that's bad news for Knizner. He would probably be starting for some other major league teams. I'm starting to think it's best if the Cardinals maximize Knizner's value (to them) in a trade and turn their timeline toward the Molina replacement becoming Herrera. Especially if Molina is back on a short-term deal. Knizner is fast approaching the Carson Kelly ceiling with the Cards.
