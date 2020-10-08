Wind through a giant sunflower-themed maze at Eagle Fork Farms, which was established in 1871. The farm also offers tractor and pony rides, gemstone mining, apple cannons and play areas for children. There’s no entry fee, but some activities are individually priced.
When Through Nov. 1 • Where Eagle Fork Farms, 65 Eagle Fork Lane, Moscow Mills • How much $6, $4 for ages 12 and under for corn maze • More info 573-469-1624; eagleforkfarms.com
