Nick Main and Travis Randolph really like food. They especially like St. Louis food. Their common interest began their now-two-year journey into podcasting. “Eat Me in St Louis” focuses on reviewing smaller, locally owned restaurants on a biweekly basis. Randolph says this makes it a little harder to review the restaurants because they get to know the owners and their stories.

“Once we got into it, we were like, ‘Oh, there is so much love and passion behind the people running these restaurants,’” Randolph says. “You know, we're not looking at chains. We're not looking at the big places — we're looking at corner places in St. Louis. So this is people's dreams.”

The two friends wanted to approach the podcast with a “normal guy perspective.” They try to conquer the booming restaurant scene, especially pre-COVID-19. The goal, Randolph says, is to review the food for people coming in from outside the city so they have an understanding of what to try.

Their year-in-review episodes are some of Randolph’s favorites. Main and Randolph, along with their friend Francie Futterman, get to recap the restaurants they’ve reviewed and feature some of the ones they may have missed.

“I guess you could call it the full buffet,” Randolph says. By Jenna Jones

