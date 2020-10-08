Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm

This year, the folks at Eckert’s are offering a 12-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt along with other attractions including a straw pyramid, mini-golf, pig races and a giant tube slide. Because of the pandemic, there are no rides or jumping pillow, but you can still pick apples and pumpkins while you’re there.
When Various dates through Oct. 31, corn maze available Fridays-Sundays, closed Mondays-Tuesdays • Where Eckert’s, 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt • How much $2-$15 • More info eckerts.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.