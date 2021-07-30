 Skip to main content
Eddie S. Glaude Jr.: ‘Begin Again’
When 7 p.m. Aug. 3 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Eddie S. Glaude apparently expected to write a biography of James Baldwin but instead found himself mixing in memoir and analysis in his book about Baldwin’s observations after the civil rights movement and Glaude’s own look at racism today. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” is newly out in paperback by the professor of African American Studies at Princeton who says it’s time to figure out how America can “imagine ourselves anew.” He will discuss the book with Gerald Early of Washington University. By Jane Henderson

