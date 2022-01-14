‘Editorial Cartoons and the Weatherbird With Dan Martin’

Through Jan. 19, visitors to the Field House Museum can see 51 original editorial cartoons, including work by six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, on view as part of the “Lines With Power and Purpose” exhibition. And on Jan. 14, Dan Martin, the Post-Dispatch artist behind the daily Weatherbird and weekly “Postcard From Mound City” cartoons, will demonstrate his work and talk about cartooning in St. Louis. Martin is the sixth artist (and third Martin) to draw Weatherbird, the oldest continuously running daily cartoon in American journalism. Weatherbird debuted Feb. 11, 1901. By Valerie Schremp Hahn