Edmonton Oilers

2021 record: 35-19-2 (2nd, North)
Players to watch: Center Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl form the deadliest offensive tandem in the league. Gritty winger Zach Hyman should flourish on McDavid’s wing, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems primed for a bounce-back year. Perhaps winger Jesse Puljujarvi is finally ready to break out. Tyson Barrie is an excellent power-play quarterback, but the defensive newcomer Duncan Keith is well past his prime, and goaltender Mike Smith turns 40 this season.
Outlook: The Oilers should have no trouble reaching the playoffs in this division, but it remains to be seen if they can build better defensive structure and display more grit. Those are essential elements for a deep postseason run.