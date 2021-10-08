Edmonton Oilers

Players to watch: Center Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl form the deadliest offensive tandem in the league. Gritty winger Zach Hyman should flourish on McDavid’s wing, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems primed for a bounce-back year. Perhaps winger Jesse Puljujarvi is finally ready to break out. Tyson Barrie is an excellent power-play quarterback, but the defensive newcomer Duncan Keith is well past his prime, and goaltender Mike Smith turns 40 this season.