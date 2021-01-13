Edmundsun trade

Q: Did the Blues lose the Joel Edmundson trade? He posted better numbers across the board compared to Justin Faulk last season, and his arrival in Montreal this year is being heralded as a solid move by Marc Bergevin to help shore up the Canadian's d-line.
A: I don't think you can say the Blues lost the Edmundson trade, since he didn't really fit in their plans. When you keep going to arbitration like that, it was clear the Blues and the Edmundson camp placed a different number on his value. Edmundson's offensive and defensive numbers last season were not good. Looking at the numbers at hockeyviz.com, opponents' offense was better with Edmundson on the ice. One difference, of course, is that the Blues are paying Faulk way more than they paid Edmundson. But still, the Blues got more on offense out of Faulk than they would have out of Edmundson, and the defense was about a push. There's a loss in toughness, I suppose, but if you play Robert Bortuzzo more, which looks like will happen, you can make up for that.