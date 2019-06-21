Description: Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 17,600 financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients, taking the time to get to know and understand what is important to them, then helping to build a personalized strategy and partnering with them for life to help them stay on track. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today. The firm business model is one financial advisor and one branch office administrators operating branches in approximately 14,000 locations in all 50 states. Edward Jones is headquartered in St. Louis.
Sector: Financial
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1922
Employees: 47,317
Website: edwardjones.com