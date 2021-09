When 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 26 • Where City Park, Edwardsville • How much Free • More info edwardsvilleartscenter.com

Enjoy the works of nearly 70 juried artists, create art in the children’s section, and sample locally made food and drinks. Proceeds benefit year-round programs by the Edwardsville Arts Center. By Valerie Schremp Hahn