Edwardsville Virtual Shoebox Parade
The stage is set for the Edwardsville Virtual Shoebox Parade.

When 9-10 a.m. Sept. 5 • Where facebook.com/edwardsvilleparksandrecHow much Free • More info cityofedwardsville.com

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is putting on a Labor Day parade — it will just take place online and with decorated shoeboxes standing in for floats. The inaugural Edwardsville Shoebox Parade will feature more than 25 handmade floats created by local families, organizations, businesses and sports teams. The floats will roll through a miniature model of downtown Edwardsville, and the show will be livestreamed on the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Facebook page. After the parade, cast your votes to determine the fan favorite.

Sports