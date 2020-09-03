Edwardsville Virtual Shoebox Parade

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is putting on a Labor Day parade — it will just take place online and with decorated shoeboxes standing in for floats. The inaugural Edwardsville Shoebox Parade will feature more than 25 handmade floats created by local families, organizations, businesses and sports teams. The floats will roll through a miniature model of downtown Edwardsville, and the show will be livestreamed on the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Facebook page. After the parade, cast your votes to determine the fan favorite.