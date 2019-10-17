When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much Free; reservations requested • More info alumni.slu.edu; donna.neely@slu.edu
Edwidge Danticat is the latest winner of the St. Louis Literary Award, following last year’s Stephen Sondheim and 2017’s Margaret Atwood. Danticat’s debut novel, “Breath, Eyes, Memory” (a future Oprah pick), was followed by both fiction and nonfiction, often concentrating on her Haitian ancestry and immigration to the United States. The literary award, given by St. Louis University Library Associates, was founded in 1967 and is given for the writer’s body of work. By Jane Henderson