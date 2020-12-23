 Skip to main content
El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience
El Monstero: The U.S. Pink Floyd Experience

El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series

El Monstero performs July 11 as part of Live From the Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

When 8 p.m. Dec. 25-27, Dec. 29-31 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Even during a pandemic, the holiday season in St. Louis wouldn’t be complete without El Monstero’s lengthy series of shows at the Pageant. The shows, presented as part of the venue’s Glimmer of Normalcy series, will be pared down from the huge spectacles fans are used to seeing, but they will still be spectacular in their own right. “The people that are attending now really want to see a show,” says El Monstero guitarist Jimmy Griffin. “These are people that want to have music in their lives that also want to be safe while they’re doing it, and they’re really tuned in. Also, all the extraneous things — somebody spilling beer on your shoes or standing in front of you — all those things are removed. So it’s really more focused on the show, which, from a performer’s standpoint, is really fun.” By Daniel Durchholz

Tags

