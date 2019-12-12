When 8 p.m. Thursday, and Dec. 20 (sold out), Dec. 21, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 (sold out) and Dec. 28 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com
You already know how this goes. El Monstero plugs in at the Pageant just before Christmas and barely lets up for the remainder of the year. The Pink Floyd tribute act includes St. Louis musicians Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vocals, guitar, lap steel), Jimmy Griffin (lead vocals, guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass, vocals), Bryan Green (electric steel and nylon guitar), John Pessoni (drums, vocals), Bill Reitr (keyboards, vocals), Jake Elking (keyboards), Dave Farver (saxophone), and Ermine Cannon and Tandra Williams (vocals). By Kevin C. Johnson