When 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19, Dec. 21-23, Dec. 26 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $29-$49; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

If you missed El Monstero: Tribute to Pink Floyd as part of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 30th anniversary summer season, no worries. St. Louis’ biggest tribute band is back for its annual shows at the Pageant. Seven performances are on tap, and some are already sold out, so don’t delay. By Kevin C. Johnson