When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $19-$91 • More info livenation.com
Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero’s annual weeklong run at the Pageant has expanded to include a summer date at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, and this year it’s a special one: El Monstero joins forces with the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra. Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin will also play with the orchestra and will open the show. El Monstero will revisit “The Wall” and a few other Pink Floyd hits. By Kevin C. Johnson