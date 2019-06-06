Subscribe for 99¢
El Monstero at the Pageant

Jimmy Griffin of El Monstero performs at the Pageant in St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The band resumes their run of annual December shows on Dec. 27 and continues through Dec. 30. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $19-$91 • More info livenation.com

Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero’s annual weeklong run at the Pageant has expanded to include a summer date at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, and this year it’s a special one: El Monstero joins forces with the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra. Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin will also play with the orchestra and will open the show. El Monstero will revisit “The Wall” and a few other Pink Floyd hits. By Kevin C. Johnson