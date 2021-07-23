 Skip to main content
El Monstero
0 comments

El Monstero

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series

El Monstero performs July 11, 2020, as part of Live From the Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$145 • More info livenation.com

It took a long time getting here, but Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is back. The venue’s 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, but the 2021 season marks the venue’s 30th anniversary. St. Louis Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero opens the season this weekend. The band is known for putting on the biggest spectacle you’ll see these days by a local act. By Kevin C. Johnson

+3 
Vicki Lawrence as Mama

Vicki Lawrence as Mama

 Courtesy of CC Street Studios
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Vicki Lawrence as Mama

Vicki Lawrence as Mama

Vicki Lawrence as Mama

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports