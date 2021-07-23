When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$145 • More info livenation.com
It took a long time getting here, but Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is back. The venue’s 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, but the 2021 season marks the venue’s 30th anniversary. St. Louis Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero opens the season this weekend. The band is known for putting on the biggest spectacle you’ll see these days by a local act. By Kevin C. Johnson