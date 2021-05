When 6-9 p.m. May 20 • Where The Bullock at Live! by Loews at Ballpark Village, 799 Clark Avenue • How much $10 • More info 866-983-4965

Elevate, a new music series, comes to the Bullock at Live! by Loews. The outdoor Ballpark Village series kicked off with Cheri Evans and Anita Jackson; up next is Dawn Weber (May 20), Mark Harris II (May 27) and Taynka (June 10). DJ Nune hosts, and guest DJs are DJ Jmo and Scooter Brown Jr. By Kevin C. Johnson