Elijah Riker

New City School
Grade: 5
Animal you want to be: I would love to be a cat. My cats are so mysterious to me, and I want to have the chance to understand what they are like.
Favorite book: “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman probably because of the simplicity of the language, which I find really cool and almost surreal.
Favorite subject: Art because I can express my joy of creating and imagining worlds.
Favorite word: I LOVE words, and it's difficult to say which is my favorite. Some favorites include: anatidaephobia, floccinaucinihilipilification, tintinnabulation and strengths, because it has 5 consonants in a row.
Hobbies: Minecraft and collecting Magic: The Gathering cards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!