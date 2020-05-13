Elijah Riker
0 comments

Elijah Riker

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Elijah Riker

New City School

Grade: 5

Animal you want to be: I would love to be a cat. My cats are so mysterious to me, and I want to have the chance to understand what they are like.

Favorite book: “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman probably because of the simplicity of the language, which I find really cool and almost surreal.

Favorite subject: Art because I can express my joy of creating and imagining worlds.

Favorite word: I LOVE words, and it's difficult to say which is my favorite. Some favorites include: anatidaephobia, floccinaucinihilipilification, tintinnabulation and strengths, because it has 5 consonants in a row.

Hobbies: Minecraft and collecting Magic: The Gathering cards.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports