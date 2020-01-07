Elijah Taylor, 2015

Elijah Taylor, 5, was killed when he was hit by a Ford F-150 that then drove off in the 3100 block of New Ashland Place, police said.
The pickup hit the boy about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Investigators are looking for a red, 1992-1995 Ford F150 with an extended cab.
Officers said the pickup was speeding south on New Ashland Place when it hit the boy, kept going and turned down an alley. Lauer said there was no evidence at the crash scene, such as tire skid marks on the pavement, that the driver had tried to stop.
Police believe the driver knew he had hit the child.
Elijah was with his mother’s boyfriend, who was visiting a relative on the block when Elijah was hit, police said.
Witnesses told police they recognized the pickup from the neighborhood and had seen it rushing down the quiet side street. The speed limit is 25 mph. The driver was described as a black male, 38 to 40 years old, wearing a black skull cap.