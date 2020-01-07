Elijah Taylor, 2015
Elijah Taylor, 2015

Elijah Taylor

Elijah Taylor, 5, was struck and killed by a pickup in St. Louis on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2015. The driver fled after hitting Elijah.

Elijah Taylor, 5, was killed when he was hit by a Ford F-150 that then drove off in the 3100 block of New Ashland Place, police said.

The pickup hit the boy about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.

Investigators are looking for a red, 1992-1995 Ford F150 with an extended cab.

Officers said the pickup was speeding south on New Ashland Place when it hit the boy, kept going and turned down an alley. Lauer said there was no evidence at the crash scene, such as tire skid marks on the pavement, that the driver had tried to stop.

Police believe the driver knew he had hit the child. 

Elijah was with his mother’s boyfriend, who was visiting a relative on the block when Elijah was hit, police said.

Witnesses told police they recognized the pickup from the neighborhood and had seen it rushing down the quiet side street. The speed limit is 25 mph. The driver was described as a black male, 38 to 40 years old, wearing a black skull cap.

Red pickup truck similar to one seen in hit-and-run crash

St. Louis police say they are looking for a red pickup truck similar to the one pictured here in the hit-and-run crash that killed Elijah Taylor, 5, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
