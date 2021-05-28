 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Hinton: ‘America on Fire’
Elizabeth Hinton: 'America on Fire'

When 6 p.m. June 3 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Police violence leads to community violence, Yale professor Elizabeth Hinton says in her new book, “America on Fire: The Untold Story of Police Violence and Black Rebellion since the 1960s,” which comes just a year after George’s Floyd’s death in Minnesota. She writes about the history of Black rebellions (not “riots,” she says) from the civil rights protests to today, also illuminating activities in smaller cities such as Cairo, Illinois, and York, Pennsylvania. Hinton will talk about her book with history professor and author Robin D.G. Kelley. By Jane Henderson

