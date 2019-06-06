When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Soprano (and St. Louis native) Elizabeth Kennedy will bring a program of American classical and popular songs suitable for summertime to the Kranzberg. Kennedy and her longtime collaborator, pianist Paul Lincoln, will perform works by Samuel Barber (“Knoxville: Summer of 1915”), George Gershwin (“Porgy and Bess”), Kurt Weill (“Street Scene”), Jerry Bock (“She Loves Me”) and more. It’s all meant to evoke a classic American summer, from barbecue to porch swings to romance. By Sarah Bryan Miller