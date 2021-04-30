 Skip to main content
Elliot Ackerman: ‘2034’
When 7 p.m. April 30 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Elliot Ackerman worked with Adm. Jim Stavridis to write “2034,” a novel about “the next World War.” The pair imagine a naval clash between the U.S. and China that escalates. Ackerman, a former Marine who did five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, will talk about the novel. Publishers Weekly said: “Those seeking a realistic look at how a future world war might play out will be rewarded.” By Jane Henderson

