Elon Green with David Grann, Robert Kolker, Sarah Weinman, Benjamin Dreyer

When 5:30 p.m. March 9 • Where Purchase required for access • How much $27 book purchase • More info left-bank.com
A panel of true crime writers join a discussion with Elon Green on the day his book goes on sale. “Last Call” is about a grisly serial killer in New York who may not have gained much national press and notoriety because his victims were gay men. Benjamin Dreyer, an editor at Random House, will moderate a discussion with David Grann (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Robert Kolker (“Lost Girls”) and Sarah Weinman (“The Real Lolita”). By Jane Henderson