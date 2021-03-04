 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elon Green with David Grann, Robert Kolker, Sarah Weinman, Benjamin Dreyer
0 comments

Elon Green with David Grann, Robert Kolker, Sarah Weinman, Benjamin Dreyer

  • 0

When 5:30 p.m. March 9 • Where Purchase required for access • How much $27 book purchase • More info left-bank.com

A panel of true crime writers join a discussion with Elon Green on the day his book goes on sale. “Last Call” is about a grisly serial killer in New York who may not have gained much national press and notoriety because his victims were gay men. Benjamin Dreyer, an editor at Random House, will moderate a discussion with David Grann (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Robert Kolker (“Lost Girls”) and Sarah Weinman (“The Real Lolita”). By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports