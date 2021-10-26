 Skip to main content
Embracing 'endless' possibilities
Embracing 'endless' possibilities

My Morning Jacket hadn't released an album since 2015, and its future together appeared uncertain. But after a leap of faith, the psychedelic alt-rock/Americana band is together again, with plenty of new music for fans to devour. "The possibilities are endless," drummer Patrick Hallahan tells music writer Daniel Durchholz. "We could probably do six nights of no-repeat shows at this point.” Read Dan's interview, in advance of the band's Nov. 2 show at Stifel Theatre.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

