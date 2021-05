Brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp founded the micro roastery Coffeestamp in Fox Park in 2018; last year, they added a cafe. The menu includes a range of empanadas, from the Argentinian Pino (ground beef, black olive and hard-boiled egg) to the Napolitana (roasted cherry tomatoes, basil and mozzarella). Also try the choripan, a sandwich with Honduran chorizo, chimichurri, cilantro, onion and mayo.