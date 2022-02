Artist Kehinde Wiley wowed St. Louis Art Museum visitors with his 2018 exhibition of paintings reclaiming historic images for the 21st century. And a cast of a sculpture by Wiley will do the same on the new Doorways campus when it opens this summer. Wiley's "Rumors of War" — a Black man wearing dreadlocks, jeans and Nikes, riding a horse — is modeled on a statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart that long stood in Richmond, Virginia.