ENCOURAGED BY TILMON’S GROWTH

Q: After a basketball game recently I saw and heard the SEC Network interview Jeremiah Tilmon. I was tremendously impressed with his personality, poise and how he answered the questions. In your writings over time it has been obvious that he is a young man with a clear mind of who he is and how he approaches life. My comment is if that is a testament of the type of student athletes Coach Martin recruits we can all be proud. Hopefully winning people breeds winning teams. Obviously must have the talent too but I am encouraged.
A: Tilmon has matured on and off the court as much as any athlete I can recall at Mizzou in a long time. Now, I'm not going to pretend to know him personally like a teammate or a coach knows Jeremiah, but I've been around him a lot and talked to him many times over the last four years. And it's easy to notice that kind of maturity. He was a kid when he got to Mizzou. Silly, fun-loving, care-free and on the floor prone to wild emotional swings. You don't see those swings any more. He's a man. He's confident. He's assertive. He doesn't hang his head after a foul or turnover. Every time he steps to the free throw line he's poised and under control. Lots of credit should go to Martin and his staff for working with Tilmon over the years, but the player deserves the bulk of the credit.