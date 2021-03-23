End of the road

Michael Gerow's "American Idol" journey has come to an end. The 16-year-old singer from Lake Saint Louis was eliminated after this week's Duets round. But music critic Kevin C. Johnson says we haven't heard the last of Michael — his single drops Thursday.
Kevin also has a few St. Louis concert updates, and he checks in with DJ Mahf, who brings Motown on Mondays to City Foundry STL next week. Watch for an interview later this week and in Friday's Go! Magazine.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor