When 6 p.m. Friday • Where Gallery at the Kranzberg Arts Center, 510 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info thekranzberg.org
Paintings and sculpture by native St. Louisan Eric Nauman display the artist’s reaction to issues of world corruption. Nauman will be at the opening reception of the exhibit, which runs through Nov. 15. His artwork is part of an ongoing series at the Kranzberg revolving around the theme of “Chaos,” and how the human spirit is aroused in a world that often seems out of control. By Jane Henderson