Soul music princess Erykah Badu has stayed busy during the pandemic, even when she wasn’t able to perform in the traditional sense. She pivoted with an interactive, intimate “Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse.” “I didn’t want to just put a phone on a tripod,” she said in a statement. “That only feeds me. I needed to figure out something that feeds all of us (her band), and I wanted the experience to have the integrity of my live show. I want to support an ecosystem that keeps musicians going.” By Kevin C. Johnson