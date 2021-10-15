 Skip to main content
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu

2018 Essence Festival - Day 1

Erykah Badu performs in 2018 at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

When 8 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $60-$175; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Soul music princess Erykah Badu has stayed busy during the pandemic, even when she wasn’t able to perform in the traditional sense. She pivoted with an interactive, intimate “Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse.” “I didn’t want to just put a phone on a tripod,” she said in a statement. “That only feeds me. I needed to figure out something that feeds all of us (her band), and I wanted the experience to have the integrity of my live show. I want to support an ecosystem that keeps musicians going.” By Kevin C. Johnson

