Eureka Fear Farm
Eureka Fear Farm

Take a ride on Farmer Bob’s Haunted Hayride, and get lost inside Red’s Corn Maze Massacre — there’s more than 100 acres of terror to explore. A corn maze and other family-friendly fall activities are available during the day.

When 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 26 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $20 and up for haunted attractions; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com

