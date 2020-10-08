Eureka Fear Farm

Take a ride on Farmer Bob’s Haunted Hayride, and get lost inside Red’s Corn Maze Massacre — there’s more than 100 acres of terror to explore. A corn maze and other family-friendly fall activities are available during the day.
When 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 26 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $20 and up for haunted attractions; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
