Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus

The “Summerland Tour 2021,” headlined by Everclear with Living Colour and Hoobastank, visits the Factory. Everclear plans to mix it up and dig deep into the catalog, singer-guitarist Art Alexakis says. “It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel.” The Factory requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of showtime. By Kevin C. Johnson