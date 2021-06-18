Exhibitions at World Chess Hall of Fame

Travel and eat your way around the world with two new exhibitions at the World Chess Hall of Fame: “Pawns and Passports: Chess Sets From Around the Globe” and “Check, Please! Chess Dining and Decor.” The global exhibition features sets from more than 30 countries, reflecting the cultures and histories of the people who made and play with them. The dining and decor exhibition includes more than 150 artifacts, including a chess-themed bar and diner and a 3-D printed breakfast-themed chess set. Another exhibition, “Masterminds: Chess Prodigies,” is on view through Nov. 7. By Valerie Schremp Hahn