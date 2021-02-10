Q: It was easier to pick three defensemen to protect in the expansion draft when Justin Faulk was not playing well. As good as he had been so far, I don't feel so inclined to hope the Blues expose him for Seattle. Do you think it's a fair bet the Blues are going to lose a defenseman?
A: Unless Seattle sees a forward that they really covet, or the Blues change their backline, a defenseman is going to be lost. The cost of protecting four defensemen is too high, leaving too many forwards exposed. Which is one reason to think about trading Vince Dunn. If you're going to lose him in the draft, then trade him, get someone back (actually, get a draft pick back) and lose someone else, maybe a forward in that case. There's always been the potential for a gamble in leaving Faulk exposed and hoping his salary scares Seattle away. But the Kraken have to hit the league's salary floor, so they have to pick more than just 29 guys who make $1.5 million a year.
But the reality is, the Blues are going to lose somebody they would like to keep. That's the reality of the expansion draft. They have to accept that and move on.