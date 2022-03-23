Extended stay

The immersive "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibition on the St. Louis Galleria parking lot isn't Gogh-ing anywhere just yet. Originally scheduled to close Jan. 2, the popular attraction has extended its limited engagement several times and now will remain parked here until May 30. Since its opening Oct. 1, more than 200,000 visitors have ventured inside the Starry Night Pavilion to check out the artwork, organizers said.