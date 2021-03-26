Fabulous news

Is that a light at the end of the tunnel? The Fox Theatre announced to its subscribers this afternoon that touring Broadway musicals will return, starting in November with "Pretty Woman" and including "Hamilton" in April 2022. A few other titles that had been part of the canceled 2020-21 season are also on the new schedule.
Plus, a guide to more than a dozen waterfalls within 100 miles of St. Louis, Rebel Wilson's return to the family business and a new thriller by former P-D columnist Elaine Viets.
Enjoy the weekend!
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor