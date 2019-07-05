When 6:30 p.m. (Gill) and 8:15 p.m. (Sweat) Friday • Where Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info fairsaintlouis.org
It’s veteran R&B crooners night at Fair St. Louis as Johnny Gill and Keith Sweat take over the three-day Independence Day celebration. Sweat’s new entry is appropriately titled “Playing for Keeps.” “I wasn’t trying to do anything but put out good-quality music,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “I don’t try to follow the trends of what everybody else is doing.” Gill is currently working on “Game Changer II,” featuring “Soul of a Woman.” By Kevin C. Johnson