When 6:30 p.m. (Vertical Horizon) and 8:15 p.m. (Flaming Lips) Saturday • Where Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info fairsaintlouis.org
The Flaming Lips are on the verge of releasing a 15th studio album, this one titled “King’s Mouth: Music and Songs.” It’s out on July 19 and previously was released as a limited-edition gold vinyl album, pressed for Record Store Day in April. It’s the band’s first studio album since “Oczy Mlody” (2017). The songs represent a conceptual storyline pieced together by narration by the Clash’s Mike Jones. By Kevin C. Johnson